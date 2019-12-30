New waste campaign premieres in Limerick cinemas

A NEW campaign urging people to only use licensed operators to remove their rubbish has premiered in cinemas across Limerick.

‘Man with a Van’ is a new animation short which reminds us all to only use an operator with a waste collection permit when disposing of waste. The permit number must be shown clearly on the side of their vehicle.

The cinema campaign is the latest in a series of litter and waste awareness campaigns run by Limerick City and County Council. Earlier this year Dog Pooh! ran in cinemas to highlight the importance of cleaning up after your animal.

If you witness environmental pollution such as fly-tipping, littering or backyard burning you can report it to Limerick City and County Council Customer Services on 061 556000 or the free phone litter line 1800 201 501 or download the See It? Say It! App.

This is one of Limerick City and County Council’s initiatives funded under the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment’s Anti-Dumping Initiative