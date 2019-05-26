Election 2019: Delight as first councillors elected to Limerick City and County Council

THE FIRST count results in Newcastle West represent stunning personal performances by the three candidates elected on the first count. The three elected were Cllr Jerome Scanlan, Fine Gael 2,512; Cllr Michael Collins Fianna Fail, 2,193 and Cllr Liam Galvin, Fine Gael on 2,124.

Cllr Jerome Scanlan was not in the count centre when the count was announced but there were loud cheers for Cllrs Collins and Galvin, both of whom had increased their vote significantly since 2014.

“It is a wonderful day for Fine Gael,” Cllr Go what we have done here.” Cllr Galvin said, as the party is on track to take four out of the six seats in this area. “I don’t think there will be any other constituency in Ireland who will do what we did here.”

“I am delighted with the result,” a beaming Cllr Collins said.