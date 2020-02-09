BREAKING: Sinn Fein's Maurice Quinlivan elected to the Dail after topping poll
Maurice Quinlivan celebrates a poll-topping victory at the Limerick Racecourse | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
SINN FEIN's Maurice Quinlivan has retained his Dail seat after sensationally topping the poll in the Limerick City constituency.
Deputy Quinlivan exceeded the quota of 9,226 with a poll-topping 11,006 votes.
Fianna Fail's Willie O'Dea was just 28 votes shy of reaching the quota with 9,198 votes.
#ELECTED @QuinlivanTD of @sinnfeinireland is elected to Dáil Éireann in the Limerick City constituency with 11,006 votes #GE2020 #LimerickDecides pic.twitter.com/ttuvfbkio2— Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) February 9, 2020
Deputy Quinlivan's victory was expected following the final tallies, with 10,614 first preference votes, nearly 2,000 more than Fianna Fail's Willie O'Dea who topped the polls in the 2016 general election.
Count Two of the Limerick City constituency is now underway.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on