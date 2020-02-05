LISTEN: Limerick Leader general election podcast with Sinn Fein's Seighin O Ceallaigh

IN THIS episode of the Limerick Leader's general election podcast, former councillor Seighin O Ceallaigh joins Kevin Corbett, to discuss his fight for a seat in the Limerick (County) constituency.

In this interview, Mr O Ceallaigh touches off the lack of investment and rise in cost of living in rural Ireland; how Sinn Fein will tackle the insurance issue; his vision for rural public transport; the farmers' role in the climate agenda; and the proposal of scrapping the property tax.

