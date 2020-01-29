LISTEN: Limerick Leader GE2020 podcast with Social Democrats' Jenny Blake

In the second instalment of the Limerick Leader's general election podcast series, reporter Fintan Walsh introduces Social Democrats' only Limerick candidate, Jenny Blake, who is vying for a seat in the Limerick City constituency.

In this interview, Ms Blake discusses her active campaigning during the Marriage Referendum campaign, her response to Cllr Elisa O'Donovan's argument that "we should not spend one more penny" on beds, mental health facilities, and Slaintecare.

