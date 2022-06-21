Search

Limerick primary schools receive special STEM awards

Minister Simon Harris TD presented the awards to the 22 Limerick schools

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

21 Jun 2022 11:30 AM

TWENTY-TWO primary schools in Limerick were awarded the Discover Science and Maths Award.

Led by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), the programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, who presented the awards, congratulated the successful schools and students.

“I really hope students and their teachers will keep engaging with programmes such as this one and developing science, technology and maths within the school.

“Because we need so many big ideas and bright people to help us navigate our way through the big problems we are all dealing with,” he said.

The virtual award ceremony was attended by teachers and students from over 200 schools all over the country and included a live science show marking the close of this year’s programme.

This year, students focused on issues such as climate change, plastics, technology, and using STEM to solve everyday problems.

Students from Limerick school win robotics competition

The awards offer three categories for applicants: The Certificate of STEM, involving newcomers and The Plaque of STEM, for schools further along their journey, involving at least half of the classes in the school.

The final award is The Badge of Excellence, for schools that have already achieved the Plaque and have continued to demonstrate excellence in raising awareness of STEM in their communities.

This year, 21 Limerick schools received the Plaque of STEM, and 1 received the Badge of Excellence.

The following Limerick schools were awarded:

Congratulating the schools, Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Science for Society at Science Foundation Ireland, said it was great to reward so many Limerick students.

“I hope that dated, stereotypical views of the types of people who work in STEM will soon be a thing of the past.

“As we look forward to the next generation of STEM workers and enthusiasts, we need to ensure that the full diversity of our society is reflected,” she concluded.

