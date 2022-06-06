Search

06 Jun 2022

Limerick teacher awarded bursary to support research project

Eamon Dennehy, ASTI President,  Helen Lowe, ASTI Limerick North Branch and Kieran Christie, ASTI General Secretary.

Limerick Live reporter

06 Jun 2022 8:00 AM

news@limerickleader.ie

A TEACHER at a Limerick school has been awarded ASTI Bursary Award, it has been announced by the trade union.

The recipient - Helen Lowe - is a teacher at St Munchin’s College who is undertaking a structured PhD in Education in Mary Immaculate College.

Her research will explore academic and professional resilience from inner city Limerick, focusing on social class mobility and its impacts on identity and personal belonging.  

The purpose of Helen’s research is to investigate what gravitates individuals from specific backgrounds to the transformative effects of education or skills. The aim of the research is to increase the existing knowledge on the experiences and emotions of social class mobility and to improve insights into the resilience of individuals and who are socio-economically disadvantaged.

She was presented with her Award at a special reception which took place recently in the Gresham Hotel in Dublin.

The ASTI Bursary Award scheme assists ASTI members in undertaking further studies relating to teaching, education or trade unionism.

