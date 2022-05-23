Limerick City and County Council renews partnership with Irish Network of Learning Cities

THE Deputy Mayor of Limerick City and County, Councillor Tom Ruddle, has signed an agreement renewing Limerick’s commitment to promote learning across all five cities and city regions in the Irish Network of Learning Cities.

Cllr Ruddle was part of a delegation that travelled to Belfast to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with members of the network who come from Limerick, Cork, Dublin, Belfast and Derry and Strabane.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Michael Long, hosted the event which saw representatives of the five councils sign up to an extended five-year period of collaboration to use learning to improve the lives of all citizens.

Speaking following the signing ceremony, Deputy Ruddle said: "This Memorandum of Understanding is an important agreement to commit each city to work together and provide mutual support to help deliver on the vision of a Learning City for all. Peer support and empathy are key drivers of our partnership."

Cllr Long added: “I am delighted to host the Lord Mayors and Mayors representing the Irish Network of Learning Cities in Belfast today to reaffirm our joint pledge to work together to share best practice on all things related to lifelong and life-wide learning.”

All five cities in the Network are members of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities, a network of over 200 cities around the world committed to using learning to improve the lives of their citizens by sharing good practice, creative solutions and ideas in addressing key concerns that impact society.