In Pictures: Limerick school honours students at 'Excellence Awards'

A LIMERICK secondary school has held a special awards ceremony to celebrate all the successes of its students.

Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton Street held their annual Excellence Awards this week where they celebrated student's accomplishments over the past year.

The school's involvement in Sci-Fest and Junk Kouture as well as a reading buddy programme with a local school were celebrated at the awards.

Maha Shahzadi took the top prize at the Sci-Fest recently which saw over 100 secondary school students present STEM based projects.

Maha's winning project, Eataware, is an accessibility app that helps visually impaired people shop for their groceries independently while helping them track and avoid any specific ingredients due to secondary illness or dietary requirements.

As well as winning the competition, Maha was also awarded the BT Stem Star award and won €10,000 for the school.

Maha will take her winning project to the national final in November.

The teenager has been busy recently as along with her teammates Jadine Keane-Fitzpatrick and Somaia Anwari, she was named as a finalist for the Junk Kouture World Final in Abu Dhabi.

The team will represent Ireland at the final with their creation Ode to Joy.

Their outfit was inspired by the European Green Deal and made from tinfoil, bedsheets and old rope.

The design will be up against 50 other creations from around the world, ten from each of Junk Kouture’s other city finals in their five new territories: London, Paris, Milan, New York and Abu Dhabi.