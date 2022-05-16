In Pictures: Limerick students showcase their work as photographic exhibition opens

AN EXHIBITION of photographs from student photographers has opened at the Belltable in Limerick city.

The launch of the showcase features works from 1st and 2nd Year photography learners who are attending the Limerick College of Further Education at Mulgrave Street.

Learners and teachers from the popular campus were joined by members of the wider FET multi-campus community, including Paul Patton, Director of Further Education and Training at Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.

Family, friends and familiar faces from the arts community in the region also turned out in force to show their support at the official opening night.

This year’s exhibition will run until May 23 and is open to the public from 12pm to 5.30pm Monday to Friday.

The show will then be transferred to LCFE Mulgrave Street Campus where it will become part of the inaugural ‘Annual Creative Media Showcase’ which opens on May 26.

For more, see lcfe.ie.