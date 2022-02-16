Limerick pupils help educate classmates on how to stay safe online

Ava Collins and Elvan Dilmac devised a series of online safety events in Ardscoil Mhuire for Safer Internet Day.
STUDENTS at a Limerick secondary school are encouraging their classmates to 'Think before they click'.
Transition Year students at Ardscoil Mhuire encouraged other pupils to look after their wellbeing while browsing while marking Safer Internet Day 2022.
The school marked the day with a series of student-led initiatives that spilled out into the wider community.
Fourth Year students Ava Collins and Elvan Dilmac were determined to make an impact, having received leadership training from Webwise Ireland with a focus on promoting internet safety.
They went on to devise a programme of online safety events, supported by Webwise Youth Panelist and Fifth Year pupil Méabh Ryan and their classmates.
These included the creation of bespoke resources for use in Junior Cycle SPHE classes, a whole-school poster competition, awareness-raising via the official #SID2022 wristbands, and motivational messages dotted around the school.
They spent most of Safer Internet Day meeting the school’s First Year students, helping them to develop critical thinking skills and promoting strategies for maintaining one’s wellbeing whilst using social media.
The highlight of the day was a virtual visit to the Sxxth Class pupils in Scoil Íde. Ava and Elvan delivered a session on safe and respectful communication online, even hosting a mini-quiz after sharing some personal experiences as internet users.
Ardscoil Mhuire’s Principal, Ms Bríd Herbert, celebrated these student-led initiatives: "Safer Internet Day is a well established tradition in Ardscoil Mhuire.
"This initiative is one of many in our school which draws attention to the importance of students being safe, aware, and responsible online.
"I commend our SID Ambassadors and members of the Webwise Youth Advisory Panel for sharing their knowledge and experience with our school and wider community.”
