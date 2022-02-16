Search

16 Feb 2022

Limerick pupils help educate classmates on how to stay safe online

Limerick pupils help educate classmates on how to stay safe online

Ava Collins and Elvan Dilmac devised a series of online safety events in Ardscoil Mhuire for Safer Internet Day.

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

16 Feb 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

STUDENTS at a Limerick secondary school are encouraging their classmates to 'Think before they click'. 

Transition Year students at Ardscoil Mhuire encouraged other pupils to look after their wellbeing while browsing while marking Safer Internet Day 2022. 

The school marked the day with a series of student-led initiatives that spilled out into the wider community.

Fourth Year students Ava Collins and Elvan Dilmac were determined to make an impact, having received leadership training from Webwise Ireland with a focus on promoting internet safety.

They went on to devise a programme of online safety events, supported by Webwise Youth Panelist and Fifth Year pupil Méabh Ryan and their classmates.

These included the creation of bespoke resources for use in Junior Cycle SPHE classes, a whole-school poster competition, awareness-raising via the official #SID2022 wristbands, and motivational messages dotted around the school.

Limerick couple married 60 years give secret to wedded bliss on Valentine’s Day

They spent most of Safer Internet Day meeting the school’s First Year students, helping them to develop critical thinking skills and promoting strategies for maintaining one’s wellbeing whilst using social media.

The highlight of the day was a virtual visit to the Sxxth Class pupils in Scoil Íde. Ava and Elvan delivered a session on safe and respectful communication online, even hosting a mini-quiz after sharing some personal experiences as internet users.

Ardscoil Mhuire’s Principal, Ms Bríd Herbert, celebrated these student-led initiatives: "Safer Internet Day is a well established tradition in Ardscoil Mhuire.

"This initiative is one of many in our school which draws attention to the importance of students being safe, aware, and responsible online.

"I commend our SID Ambassadors and members of the Webwise Youth Advisory Panel for sharing their knowledge and experience with our school and wider community.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media