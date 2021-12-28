Limerick pupils receive in-class speech and language therapy thanks to Regeneration

PUPILS at a Limerick primary school have received funding from the Regeneration Programme for occupational therapy supports.

Students at Corpus Christi National School in Moyross have been receiving in-class speech and language and other occupational therapy supports thanks to the programme.

Regeneration has teamed with the University of Limerick and others to support the work of Health Alliances for Practice Based Professional Education and Engagement (HAPPEE).

HAPPEE is sponsored by UL Engage and facilitates UL health professional students to carry out their practice placements in school as opposed to clinical settings. The initiative aima to help the community by increasing early identification of need, reducing non-attendance for interventions, and providing services in communities.

It is one of the 92 projects supported under the Social Intervention Fund in 2021, totaling €3.37 million.

The overarching aim of the Social Intervention Fund is to close the gaps with the average population by improving access to opportunities for residents of the regeneration areas, as well as improving service provision across the statutory and voluntary/ community sector.

Welcoming the success of the initiative, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “This project is one a myriad of similar projects supporting the people of the areas involved. Regeneration funding has allowed for additional resources to be allocated to allow for these in-class placements, which can only be of benefit to the young people of Moyross. It is heartening to see the level of collaboration on this project, which shows what can be achieved when we work together.”