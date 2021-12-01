Search

01 Dec 2021

Limerick schools ‘in crisis’ as Covid-19 cases surge

Limerick schools ‘in crisis’ as Covid-19 cases surge

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan & Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

SCHOOLS across Limerick may close and classes continue to be sent home over a lack of teachers, a local union official has warned.

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Limerick and across the country, with more than 2,000 local instances reported in the last fortnight, Laura Quirke, the press officer for the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) in Limerick, says the primary education sector is “in crisis”.

It comes as the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reveals a dramatic rise in children aged between five and 12 testing positive for coronavirus last week.

There’s also been a jump in Covid cases among the 35 to 44 year old age bracket – largely parents of primary school children.

“I’m aware of children who have had to be sent home because they were ill. If a child presents with symptoms  I have to bring them to an isolation room. It means I’m not available to teach that class until the child is collected and I have to clean that room,” Ms Quirke said.

The Leader has been made aware of retired teachers being called back to help plug the many job gaps in Limerick, with Ms Quirke adding: “Supply panels have been set up but there are not enough teachers. I know principals who have tried 30, 40, 50 different numbers and only three or four will answer. Most have a voicemail saying we have work for the week, please try someone else.”

As and from today, children aged nine and over are required to wear face coverings when attending school, in shops and on public transport.

Elsewhere, Public Health Mid-West says while there were no laboratory-confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the region as of this Tuesday, it is keeping the situation under review.

Department of health confirm one case of 'Omicron' variant in Ireland

However, the department reiterated its warning over the Delta variant, which it described as “the current dominant strain of this virus”.

“This is highly infectious and is having a negative impact on our health services at present. The latest data represents a concerning trend of increasing infection rates across the region, contributing to a widespread circulation of Covid-19 in all pockets of society. Should current levels of social activity persist, cases will continue to rise,” warned a spokesperson.

Following the discovery of the new Covid-19 strain, Chamber president and hotelier -Donnacha Hurley says his establishment has lost “tens of thousands of euro” worth of bookings.

And he fears larger hotels will have lost yet more.

He's also expressed huge concerns for the future of businesses which would rely on a busy festive season to offset a quiet January.

“Many businesses will depend on the push they get over Christmas to keep them going in the beginning of the New Year. Without that Christmas push, it leaves our businesses and their cashflow in a significantly risky area,” he told the Limerick Leader.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media