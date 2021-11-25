Search

25 Nov 2021

TUS graduate scoops top prize at Digital Media Awards

TUS 2021 Graduate Orla Donworth is named 'Digital Student of the Year' at the 2021 Digital Media Awards.

A GRADUATE from the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest has won a top prize at the 2021 Digital Media Awards. 

MSc Digital Marketing graduate Orla Donworth was named Digital Student of the Year at the awards ceremony. 

Two other graduates from the Department of Marketing, Enterprise & Digital Communications’ course, Lynda Galvin and Sarah Sweeney were also shortlisted for the prestigious award. 

Congratulating the three TUS graduates Dean of Faculty of Business and Humanities Donnacha McNamara said: “This award recognises outstanding students who understand and can demonstrate the role that digital media plays in a modern company or brand. 

"In applying to the awards, the students submitted parts of their Digital Consultancy Projects from their MSc in Digital Marketing in the areas of social media, e-business and website design.

“The Digital Media Awards, running for 18 years are the most prestigious digital awards in Ireland.

"They recognise creativity and innovation across multiple areas of an ever-evolving sector which includes digital content creation, advertising and marketing, mobile media, social networking, app development, web design and development.” 

Head of Department Marketing, Enterprise and Digital Communications in TUS Dr James Griffin paid tribute to both the students and the staff who helped them to learn and excel in their chosen field.

“Now in its third year, the MSc in Digital Marketing at TUS continues to go from strength to strength in attracting high calibre students from across a wide range of disciplines who have gone on to launch successful digital careers,” he said.

