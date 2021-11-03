Limerick projects shortlisted for BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

MORE than 30 projects from Limerick students have been shortlisted for next year's BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

BT Ireland has announced details of the 550 shortlisted projects which will be showcased at the virtual event which will take place between January 12 and January 14, 2022.

Entries were received from over 2,700 students across the country and the shortlisted entries span 219 schools from 29 counties including Limerick which will be represented by Desmond College, Newcastle West (eight projects); Ardscoil Rís (five projects); John The Baptist Community School, Hospital (five projects); Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ (five projects); Coláiste Nano Nagle (four projects); Mungret Community College (four projects); Scoil Pól, Kilfinane (four projects); Coláiste Chiarain, Croom (two projects) and Scoil Mhuire agus Íde, Newcastle West (one project).

We are absolutely delighted to learn that we have 4 projects through to the @BTYSTE Finals in January. Well done to the students involved and to your teachers @MsKWalshScience and @Prior_Samantha pic.twitter.com/9P2j4TqgA9 — Coláiste Nano Nagle (@colnanonagle) October 18, 2021

All smiles in Scoil Pól today - 4 projects through to the BT Young Scientist! well done to everyone!!! @BTYSTE pic.twitter.com/qLD6QPt99c — ScoilPolScience (@pol_scoil) October 18, 2021

Following the success of the first ever virtual BTYSTE last January, which reached more than 77 countries around the world; this year’s finalists will once again compete on a virtual stage to both a national and international audience.

This year, new and adapted technologies featured in a fifth (110) of all project entries across the four project categories – Social and Behavioural Science, Technology; Chemical, Physical and Mathematics Science; and Ecological Science.

In an ever-increasing digital world, students demonstrated their curiosity and imagination for new technologies and how they can assist in our daily lives, with projects ranging from assisted living devices to apps that help us live more sustainably.

Climate change and the environment were featured in over 150 projects, indicating how our young students have their finger on the pulse of one of the most critical issues dominating our planet today. Students continue to ask questions and investigate the impact, causes and solutions to this global crisis.

Other areas with a strong focus in finalist projects this year include health, where students investigate the longer-term impact of Covid on our lives, along with the ways we look after our mental and physical health. Over 140 projects examined either Covid-19 or other health-related issues.

Commenting following the publication of the shortlisted entries, Mari Cahalane, Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition said: “Following an incredibly challenging 18 months for schools, teachers and wider communities, I am delighted to see the volume and the quality of entries coming through for this year’s exhibition. The ideas are excellent and the ambition is strong, a testament to the dedication and resilience of schools and students across Ireland."

Minister for Education Norma Foley added: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all students that entered the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022. The exhibition continues to provide a real opportunity to our young people to engage in so many diverse aspects of science and technology. I look forward to learning more about the findings and exciting creative solutions that have been uncovered in our students’ work. Supporting the exhibition as a key partner is an important part of the Department’s strategy for STEM education.

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be delivered across a virtual platform between January 12 and January 14 2022. The finalists will be interviewed by a panel of over 90 judges who will select the various winners.

