University of Limerick partners with An Garda Siochana for 'first of its kind' Human Rights course

OVER 550 garda members and garda civilian staff across various ranks and grades have successfully completed the Certificate in Policing and Human Rights Law in Ireland accredited by University of Limerick.

The Certificate, is a bespoke course developed by An Garda Síochána in collaboration with the University of Limerick, and is ranked at level 8 on the National Framework of Qualifications.

It is the first of its kind and has attracted interest from other international agencies and police services.

At a ceremony in Dublin, more than 200 garda personnel from across the Dublin region were conferred with their certificates by Commissioner Drew Harris and Professor Shane Kilcommins, course director and Executive Dean at UL.

The remaining Garda personnel, who have successfully completed this course to date, will be conferred with their certificate at regional award ceremonies over the coming weeks.

A further 500 students are currently undertaking the Certificate in Policing and Human Rights Law in Ireland and are due to complete their studies by the end of this year.

In addition to members of An Garda Síochána, the Commissioner has allocated places to staff members of the Policing Authority, the Garda Síochána Inspectorate, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, the Irish Defence Forces and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

"Public trust in policing, respect and the protection of human rights are deeply intertwined. In fact, human Rights form the very foundation and purpose of our work as gardaí. This course reinforces the importance of that approach, and ensures that our personnel are fully equipped with the knowledge and expertise to ensure the fair and equitable treatment of every single person that engages with An Garda Síochána," said Commissioner Harris.

"I am very pleased to see so many garda personnel volunteer to undertake and excel at this course, and I must sincerely thank the University of Limerick for providing such a comprehensive programme to the benefit of us all. Those who have been conferred today will help us maintain public confidence in our organisation, and in turn improve our culture, practices and perceptions for the better,” he added.