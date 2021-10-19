University of Limerick competition aims to discover the most promising youth

A FOUR week competition has been launched at the University of Limerick (UL) which aims to identify Ireland’s most promising youth.

A total of €5,000 in prizes is available ​in the competition, which is being organised by the Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) programme at UL.

Codenamed Tecs, or Technologists, Engineers, Creatives and Scientists, its open to all secondary school students across the island of Ireland, and aims to find Ireland’s next business superstars.

To take part, students will submit a project that they are working on.

Over four weeks, they will provide a weekly progress update and those who make the most impressive progress over the course of the competition will be selected as winners.

“In the same way that sports academies and teams identify our most promising young athletes, Tecs is designed to develop Ireland’s most promising young entrepreneurs, engineers and scientists,” said Tiziana Margaria, course director and co-director of ISE at UL.

Apply for the Tecs programme by November 3, by visiting jointecs.org.