Pupils at Limerick school to benefit from donation of 'surplus' laptops

PUPILS attending Scoil Iosagain CBS Primary School in Limerick city are set to benefit from the donation of a suite of laptops for educational use.

The laptops were part of a surplus supply of equipment at Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership (LEDP), originally supporting a pilot course on Environmental Studies during the pandemic, which encouraged adults from the Southside of Limerick to re-enter the workforce.

It has been recognised the ‘digital divide’ experienced by students in need has been exacerbated by the pandemic and risks of learning regression among students from low progression areas remains a serious concern.

With limited funding and resources, many DEIS schools across Limerick rely on donations and external financial aid to meet the technology needs of students.

To assist in meeting those needs within the local community, LEDP has worked collaboratively with Scoil Iosagain CBS Primary School to close the gap with those students who have learning difficulties.

"This donation from LEDP is timely as we get back to class-based teaching and aim to ensure no one student has a barrier to learning and growing in our school," said Denis Barry, principal of Scoil Iosagain.

"The laptops will allow us to provide high quality teaching and reach out to disadvantaged pupils who are in our care. It will

allow them to participate and feel part of the school community, and we are grateful to LEDP for facilitating our work,” he added.

The laptop donation marks another effort from LEDP to connect people to opportunities through education and have a meaningful impact in the community - a key strategic objective of the partnership.

"We recognised an opportunity to provide our community with the tools and equipment to close the digital divide and enhance technology access in Scoil Iosagain. We are part of an overall ecosystem, and we want to maintain a healthy one through these education supporting initiatives. This is our community and when we have opportunities to provide support in any capacity, we will do so," said Niall O’Callaghan, CEO of LEDP.