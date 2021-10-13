Search

13/10/2021

Limerick school teams up with National Gallery for new initiative

CBS Sexton Street

Nick Rabbitts

nick@limerickleader.ie

A CITY CENTRE school has been picked to take part in a new educational initiative in partnership with the National Gallery.

Sexton Street CBS is one of three secondary schools selected to take part in the new scheme, named Your Gallery at School.

This autumn, the gallery will work with staff and students of the school to create a tailored programme of age-appropriate activities.

With a focus on learning through and about art, wellbeing and creative careers, Your Gallery at School comprises individual practical workshops, sensory sessions, talks and questions-and-answers for selected schools.

The programme includes a practical workshop inspired by the national collection, Wellbeing, which focuses on slow-looking and mindfulness, plus creative careers, which is a talk with gallery staff and an established artist.

The hope is this will allow students to learn about a variety of arts careers.

The project is sponsored by aircraft leasing firm SMBC Aviation Capital.

Its chief executive Peter Barrett said: “SMBC Aviation Capital is proud to support the National Gallery of Ireland in this innovative and important programme, bringing Your Gallery at School to children who may not usually be able to engage with the gallery.”

Local News

