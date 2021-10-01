Search

01/10/2021

Limerick now officially a two-university city as new college opens

Limerick now officially a two-university city as new college opens

Ahead of the ceremony at the Athlone International Arena, Niall Collins was measured by fashion design student Jordan Doyle with the first TUS president Dr Vincent Cunnane | PICTURE: JULIEN BEHAL

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts in Moylish

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

BACK in 1989, the National Institute of Higher Education was given university status paving the way for the University of Limerick.

Now, in 2021, the city has welcomed its second university, after the Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) merged with the Athlone Institute of Technology to form the new Technical University of the Shannon: Midlands, Mid-West.

The new college will cover six of campuses including two here in Limerick at Moylish and the Limerick School of Art and Design in Clare Street, and will serve 14,000 students and a population of more than 900,000 people.

On Friday afternoon, to mark the historic occasion, launch events happened at the college’s new bases in Moylish and Athlone, as Ennis, Clonmel and Thurles also officially became university towns.

In the audience in Athlone were the Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Limerick TD Niall Collins, alongside the college’s inaugural president Dr Vincent Cunnane, plus the governing authority’s chair, Josephine Feehily, who hails from Clarina.

While at a sister event in the Millennium Theatre, former Leader reporter Petula Martyn, now with RTE, was joined by Anne Melinn of the School of Art and Design, plus a number of the students of the predecessor college, LIT.

“Today we start our story, today we find our voice,” said Dr Cunnane, who up to now was president of LIT.

The new university, he acknowledged has been set up in very strange times, against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many of the preparatory meetings virtually.

Ms Fehilly said: “I think this is an amazing day. It’s a day full hope, opportunities and growth ahead of us.”

Around 2,500 people also watched a live stream.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media