27/09/2021

Calling all poets: University of Limerick may have the job for you!

Applications are being sought for the poet-in-residence role at UL

THE University of Limerick is seeking applications for its highly esteemed poet-in-residence position.

Working with the UL creative writing team, the wordy individual is required to show a “substantial achievement in published poetry” and demonstrate a “record of published prose.”

Advertised as a 10-month fixed-term contract, the poet-in-residence will serve as a lecturer below the bar, which signifies an introductory level in third level education teaching.

Duties will include teaching creative writing, in particular the writing of poetry, and to "contribute to the development of creative writing teaching at the University of Limerick.”

The faculty is teeming with literary talent and the successful candidate will be joining Joseph O’ Connor, Donal Ryan, Kit de Waal, Eoin Devereux and Sarah Moore Fitzgerald.

Singer, songwriter and professor Kathleen Turner reacted to the advertisement of the position saying: “It feels like you guys are building the literature equivalent of the Avengers at UL.”

The university says the successful poet will take home an attractive pay package between of between €40,000 and €55,000.

Desirable criteria for the successful candidate include “experience in community literary activity” such as public events, festivals, readings, performances, work in schools, colleges and other public settings, with “marginalised people, in outreach or voluntary groups.”

Applications will close on October 14 and can be made through UL’s Human Resources Department.

