Limerick pupils invited to shape Ireland’s sustainable future through Minecraft

MICROSOFT and RTÉ Junior have launched an exciting new digital skills competition for Limerick primary schools, with a national head-to-head contest to take place next year.

Participants from Limerick will be given the opportunity to learn to use Minecraft: Education Edition to help shape Ireland’s sustainable future.

Those involved are invited to tune into rte.ie/learn from September 30, where they will be able to watch Dream Space TV which features specific lessons that will run for six weeks.

Speaking at the launch of the competition Vice President of Microsoft International Operations James O’ Connor said: “At Microsoft, we believe in the power of technology to inspire young people, ignite their imaginations, and help them to see the world in a variety of new ways.

“Our Dream Space experience is one of the ways in which we make this possible. We’ve since reached over 40,000 students via our virtual offerings and at Microsoft we’ve been excited to see the impact that the experience has had on students and teachers right across the country.”

Delivered by the teachers of Microsoft’s Dream Space, the online lessons are designed to support teachers to deliver digital learning experiences in the classroom.

Throughout the six weekly online episodes, students will be presented with challenges covering subjects from English, Maths, Science, Geography, SPHE and more.

Microsoft’s Dream Space team will also provide each school with comprehensive teaching guides to ensure that participating schools are supported throughout the episodes and for their competition submission.

Group Head of Children's and Young Peoples' Content at RTÉ Suzanne Kelly commented: “Today’s kids are digital natives and its vital that their experience of the global online community is a positive one. When the opportunity arose for RTÉ to connect with every kid in Ireland and show them how to code through gaming, we jumped on it. Everyone in the school yard knows what Minecraft is and now thanks to Dream Space TV and Minecraft: Education Edition, we're bringing it directly to every school in Ireland."

With the necessary skills to participate in the competition developed during the first five episodes, in the sixth and final episode details of the nationwide competition will be revealed.

It is during this episode, to be broadcast on November 11, that full details of the competition will be revealed, and students will be challenged to shape Ireland’s sustainable future through the medium of Minecraft.

Schools will go head-to-head with the finals expected to take place in April 2022.

Using the code provided in the post, primary schools in the Republic of Ireland can register for their Minecraft: Education Edition accounts at irelandsfutureismine.com.

See rte.ie/learn for more.