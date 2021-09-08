Search

Funding boost for Limerick colleges as students return to campus

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MORE than €3million in government funding has been allocated for capital works and new equipment at Limerick's three third-level institutions.

Limerick Institute of Technology is set to receive  €1,771,913, University of Limerick has been allocated €757,809 and Mary Immaculate College is to receive €696,902. 

The devolved capital grant allocation will facilitate higher institutions to address a number of key capital investment priorities including minor works and equipment needs to support safe campus reopening, the procurement of additional ICT devices – including laptops-  to support disadvantaged students, health and safety works, energy efficiency and decarbonisation-related upgrades. 

Deputy Niall Collins, Minister of State at The Department of Further and Higher Education, has welcomed the funding announcement.

“This week, students across the country will begin to return to colleges for the first time in 19 months, a hugely exciting time for students and staff alike. I delighted to see my Department announce a significant devolved capital grant for the higher education sector to support a range of capital priorities," he said.

“The grant funding will also help facilitate the safe and very welcome return of students to campus–based learning, and will allow higher education institutions to carry out necessary minor works and equipment upgrades across their estates over the coming year,” he added.

The funding. which will be provided through the Higher Education Authority, forms part of ongoing investment in the higher education sector under Project Ireland 2040.

