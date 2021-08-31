Road safety appeal from Limerick gardai as schools reopen

GARDAI are appealing to motorists, parents and pupils to exercise caution now that schools have re-opened following the summer holidays.

Because of Covid-19 protocols, the majority of schools are not allowing parents to enter school grounds at drop-off and collections times which, in some situations, can lead to large numbers gathering outside school gates.

Gardai say they are concerned about parents parking cars too close to schools as this prevents children from having a clear view when they need to cross a road.

"Obey the road signs and traffic wardens and drive very carefully while keeping an eye out for any children who could dash out from between cars," said Sergeant Ber Leetch who is also appealing to drivers not to speed.

An appeal has also been issued to older students to keep any valuables safe when coming too and from school.

"If you are bringing money or a bank card to school do not put it in your school bag, keep it in your pocket with your phone," said Sgt Leetch.