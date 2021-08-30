Search our Archive

30/08/2021

New state-of-the-art sports campus launched in Limerick

Des Ryan, Director of Coaching and Performance, Setanta College, Minister of State Niall Collins, Marcus Horan and Sean Hogan, Commercial Director at Setanta College | PICTURES: Diarmuid Greene

A NEW state-of-the-art sports campus has been officially launched in Limerick city.

The new campus, is part of Setanta College, which provides higher education programmes in strength and conditioning and performance science.

The college will be investing €500,000 into the new campus while around 50 new jobs will be created.

The development will also comprise of a Setanta Wellness facility, similar to its new facility in Galway and existing facility in Thurles. This will be open to the public for bespoke fitness and wellness training.

The college provides courses at certificate, diploma, degree and master’s levels in a variety of areas such as personal training, strength and conditioning, performance coaching and sports psychology.

Speaking at the launch of the new Limerick campus, Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins TD, said: "Setanta College are at the forefront of sports science and athletic development and this investment in their facility in Limerick is a huge bonus to the area.  Ireland has proven itself on the world stage in sport in recent years, notably in last month’s Olympics, and to have a high quality facility like Setanta College to educate, train and motivate the next generation of elite athletes is a real coup for Limerick.”

Commercial Director of Setanta College, Seán Hogan, has welcomed the launch of the new campus. “It will allow us to take our programmes at Setanta College to the next level. Over 1,000 students will receive training and education from our team of academic and industry experts here over the next three years. Setanta College is already at the forefront of higher education in sports science and this new campus will help us to continue delivering education to the highest level while also providing a base for us to drive innovation within human performance education.”

Former Munster and Ireland rugby player Marcus Horan, who attended the launch, commented. “As a graduate of Setanta College, I have experienced first-hand the quality of the educational programmes that are delivered and the knowledge of the lecturing faculty. In my current role with Rugby Players Ireland, I’m delighted to be able to work alongside Setanta to develop and deliver educational programmes to the current crop of professional rugby players.”

See setantacollege.com

