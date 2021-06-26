Eight Limerick schools selected for government-backed 'safe routes' programme

EIGHT Limerick schools have been selected for inclusion in the first round of the Safe Routes to School programme which aims to support the improvement of walking and cycling infrastructure for primary and post-primary schools.

Details of the scheme were announced in March and a total of 932 schools across the country expressed an interest in taking part.

The schools selected for inclusion were assessed against a range of criteria including school type, location and the school’s commitment to sustainable travel.

Welcoming the selection of 170 schools nationwide, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD said: "Walking, scooting and cycling to school fosters independence, and is a healthy way for our young people to get around as well as helping us all to cut emissions and air pollution. We want to ensure they can do this in a safe way, through providing additional facilities in and close to schools."

The programme is funded by the Department of Transport through the National Transport Authority and is supported by the Department of Education.

An Taisce’s Green-Schools is co-ordinating the programme, while funding will be made available to local authorities which will play a key part in delivering the infrastructure along access routes and at the school gate.

The eight Limerick schools selected for inclusion are:

An Mhodhscoil, Gaelscoil Sáirséal, Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ, Limerick School Project NS, Scoil Íde, St Munchins College, St Pauls NS and St.Nessan’s NS.

Precise details of the works to be undertaken in and around the individual schools will be determined after a detailed assessment has been carried out by the relevant local authority. The process of engagement between the schools, NTA and the local authorities is already under way.