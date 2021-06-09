D-Day for Limerick students as Leaving Certificate exams get underway

HUNDREDS of students across Limerick will begin their Leaving Certificate exams this morning - in the most unusual of circumstances.

While a small number of candidates have been impacted by the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, additional measures have been put in place at schools and exam centres across the city and county.

Social distancing will be observed and students will be required to be in their assigned seat at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time of their exams today - reducing to 15 minutes from tomorrow.

Candidates, who have elected to sit physical exams, will be assigned the same desk in the same room for all of their exams and they will be required to wear face covering at all times.

Measures will also be put in place to ensure students do not congregate or gather in the vicinity of exam centres - particularly during breaks between exams.

Beginning with English, the papers for the year's exams have been modified, in recognition of the disruption which students have faced over the last 15 months.

The exact number of students who have registered to sit exams in each subject has not yet been published but is it understood to be considerably lower than in a traditional year.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Health Mid West is appealing to students, their families and their friends to remain vigilant throughout their exams.

"I am urging students, and friends and families of students, to be extra conscious of activity outside your household this month. Unfortunately, we aware of a small number of students who will miss this week’s exams as a result of being a confirmed case or close contact. This is such an important moment in their lives, and we can help them by following the Public Health guidelines," said Dr Mai Mannix, director of Public Health Mid West.

This year's Leaving Cert results will be issued on Friday, September 3.