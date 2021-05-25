New beginnings as name of technological university with two Limerick campuses is revealed

THE Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science has confirmed the name of Ireland’s newest TU as the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest.

The new institution, which will be formally established later this year, will be an amalgamation of Limerick Institute of Technology and Athlone Institute of Technology.

It will comprise a student population of more than 14,000 and a staff complement of approximately 1,200 people across six campuses in Limerick, Athlone, Clonmel, Ennis and Thurles.

TÚS, in Irish, denotes a beginning or start for the new university while the inclusion of the Midlands and Midwest in the name represents the principal regions, whose geography and provenance are linked by the River Shannon.

The name of Ireland’s newest TU emerged from extensive independent research carried out with almost 3,500 students, staff, and regional stakeholders over several months.

Welcoming the announcement, the presidents of both institutes of technology, LIT’s Professor Vincent Cunnane and AIT’s Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin said this was another momentous step in the journey towards the opening of Ireland’s newest TU.

Commenting on the name reveal, Prof Cunnane said, “This is a new name that reflects a new beginning. TUS: Midlands Midwest brings a reality to our new TU, whilst TUS signifies a new beginning for our region and speaks to the connecting force of the River Shannon. The name represents a new beginning for our staff, our students, our communities, for the locations of our campuses and for the reinvention and reimagination of our region."

Prof Cunnane added: “The legislation underpinning the technological university clearly sets out our remit and the role of our stakeholders in our future direction. To root the name of the institution in these stakeholders’ views signifies the intent of this technological university right at the very start of its existence."

The process of fashioning a brand for the new institution is underway and will be completed over the summer.

President of AIT Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin commented: “This name marks the start of an exciting, bright future for the new university. TUS: Midlands Midwest speaks to our shared geography, heritage, and to the flow of knowledge and ideas that will bring TUS: Midlands Midwest to the cutting edge of higher education in Ireland and beyond. As well as providing a cultural reference point to the Irish language, the River Shannon provides a feature of scale with which to communicate our international ambitions and our ability to impact regionally, nationally and internationally."