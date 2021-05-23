Success for enterprising Limerick students at awards ceremony

STUDENTS from Desmond College in Newcastle West enjoyed success in the National Final of this year’s Student Enterprise Programme.

The Finals were broadcast virtually from Croke Park in Dublin with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Awards Ambassador Derval O’Rourke speaking.

Supported by Local Enterprise Office Limerick, the winning students Emma O’Shea and Rebecca Enright won a Special Merit Award in the senior category.

The winners worked under the guidance of their teacher, Donal Enright on their student enterprise was called: “Zero Fog”, which prevents misting of eyewear.

There were 72 student enterprises competing in this year’s National Final in what is Ireland’s largest entrepreneurship programme for second level students.

The initiative, which is funded through Enterprise Ireland, saw 29,000 students from almost 500 secondary schools across the country take part.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who took part in the awards ceremony, congratulated the students: “Congratulations to not only the finalists being recognised here today, but to everyone who took part in the competition. To be a finalist in the Student Enterprise Programme is a fantastic achievement in normal times and it’s incredible given everything that’s happened this past year. Everyone who took part should be very proud of all that they have achieved. Special mention to their teachers, parents and all those who helped them along the way. The ability to create an idea, turn it into a business and to run that business is a skill that will be invaluable later in life. Ireland has a proud history of entrepreneurship and no doubt those here today will all go on to achieve great things. Government will back you every step of the way.”

Praising the winning students and all those representing Limerick at the national finals, Mike Cantwell, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Limerick said: “This is a proud day for student enterprise in Limerick. We would like to congratulate the students, their families and their teachers at Desmond College on winning this national award in Croke Park. We would also like to pay tribute to all the other finalists and participants who are impressive ambassadors for student enterprise in the county.”

Since the Student Enterprise Programme began in 2003, over 250,000 students have taken part, learning key skills on how to create a business idea, start a business and grow a business.

Full details of all this year’s 72 national finalists are available on the Student Enterprise Programme website at StudentEnterprise.ie