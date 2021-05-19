Buzz of excitement at 'Creative' Limerick school

STUDENTS of a city centre school are showing their creativity as part of a special week.

St Michael’s National School at Barrington Street was granted funding from the​ Arts Council as part of the Creative Schools Initiative in 2020.

To mark Creative Schools Week 2021, which concluded on Friday, there were various activities for pupils to enjoy.

On the agenda was a dance class held via internet meetings tool Zoom led by Anglie Smalis, a contemporary dance artist and parent of children in the school.

As the week went on, the children engaged with the Music Generation programme in Limerick which is also being facilitated online this year. Among other things, children learned how to hand jive!

Teachers also planned many other creative lessons at the various class levels including rock painting, outdoor pavement art, creative writing sessions and a variety of digital lessons which foster creative skills.

The week came to a dramatic conclusion with a workshop on performing arts led by Joanna Parkes who is working as a creative associate with the school over the past year.

Principal Miriam Smyth said: “Creative Schools Week was the first opportunity our pupils have had in some time to take part in a whole school initiative like this. And we could really feel the buzz of excitement around the school!”