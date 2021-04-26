Central College Limerick: Path to Third Level Education

I WAS part of the 2019-2020 Fire and Ambulance Access Course at Central College Limerick.

The main reason I chose CCL was because when I researched the college I found it to have a variety of courses of interest. My second reason for attending was because my sister graduated from Level 6 Early Childhood Care and Education in CCL and could not recommend the college enough to me.

She’s currently studying Early Childhood Education, Level 8, at Mary Immaculate College. The fact that she made the transition to University having completed her Level 6 programme showed me that I too could benefit from what CCL had to offer.

DURING the Covid-19 pandemic, we moved to online learning. The online learning platform Microsoft 365 was very user friendly. The tutors were amazing and provided immense support during this time with skills demonstrations, simulations and assignments.

I don’t think that any potential student should worry about online learning and it should not hinder them from applying for to CCL, as I felt I got so much support from my tutors. The entire staff were so helpful.

The one thing that I loved about CCL is that no one is ever left behind and the module leaders are very understanding when it comes to students’ various circumstances. The tutors could not be more supportive.

I really think that if you are thinking of furthering your education or coming back as a mature student, Central College Limerick is the place to start.

CCL gives you a foundation in your education and gives you the skills necessary to progress to Third Level education. I am currently studying General Nursing in University College Cork and feel that CCL provided me with the foundation that I needed to succeed.



Testimonial by Ashling Quinn

Fire and Ambulance Access Course Graduate (2020)