Limerick hotel serves up online classes for students

A POPULAR Limerick Hotel is running project for Transition Year students to get them involved with the hospitality industry.

Due to Covid-19, Transition Year students in Limerick have been unable to go on work placement as they normally would. The Dunraven Arms Hotel in Adare usually take in several TY’s on their placement and they felt their absence this year.

“Normally every year, we would have several TY students on placement which gives them a nice insight into the hospitality industry and a little bit of practical training,” said proprietor Louis Murphy.

“This, we find, is a great way to get young students interested in the Hospitality Industry and we find a student or two every year decide to pursue a career in the industry.”

To combat this issue, they have decided to “bring the hospitality industry to them.”

The Dunraven Arms is hosting training modules, all via Zoom, for Transition Year students over the course of several days. They are working in conjunction with the Shannon College of Hotel Management to deliver this project.

They will deliver three modules to the students, each an hour long and over the course of three days.

The aim of the modules is to provide an insight into the hospitality industry. They aim to do this with fun practical demonstrations, interviews with their Shannon College interns and interviews with their head chef and sous chef and also some insight from a Shannon College graduate, a nephew of one of the staff.

Each module will also finish with a Q&A session.

They already have 140 students signed up for the modules and each student who participates will receive a certificate of participation.

To keep the students engaged, they will be hosting a fun competition which is supported by Laura Ryan from Limerick.ie.

The project, which started last week, continues this week and into early next week.

The Dunraven hopes this will create a new force in the hospitality business, “students have selected to join this course so hopefully they will show some interest in the hospitality industry for the future.”