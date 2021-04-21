Proposed extension at Limerick school moves forward

Limerick TD willie O'Dea TD has welcomed confirmation that a proposed extension to Crescent College Comprehensive S.J. has moved a significant step closer to construction.

The proposed development, which was approved by planners last year, consists of a single storey standalone extension to the east of the existing school.

When completed, the new building will encompass five specialist classrooms along with the associated preparation and storage areas.

"I have been informed by the Minister for Education that her Department has authorised a design team to commence the pre-qualification process to select contractors to build an extension to the existing secondary school building," said Deputy O'Dea who has welcomed the progress.

While no timescale has been confirmed, it's hoped a contractor will be appointed to carry out the works before the end of this year.

The project will also involve the reconfiguration of the existing carpark and construction access from the Dooradoyle Road.

Currently, Crescent College Comprehensive caters for around 900 students.