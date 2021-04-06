Funding approved for extra classrooms at Limerick school

A LIMERICK minister has welcomed confirmation that additional funding has been approved to build extra classrooms in one of the largest secondary schools in West Limerick.

The Department of Education has sanctioned the building of two SEN classrooms at Scoil Mhuire agus Ide in Newcastle West.

This classrooms are in addition to the seven general classrooms, two SET rooms, two science labs and five specialist rooms which were approved in 2019.

Welcoming the extra funding under the Additional Accommodation Scheme, Minister of State Niall Collins stated: "The additional funding now approved is for two Special Education Needs classrooms, and this comes in addition to the previous additional accommodation approved in 2019 which comprised of sixteen new classrooms. This is a major state investment into one of the largest schools in West Limerick and it is only right and proper that the entire school community work and learn in a modern and safe environment.”

Similar projects have been approved at number of other Limerick schools across Limerick in recent weeks.