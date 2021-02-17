Young people from Limerick complete Leadership for Life Programme

FIFTEEN Young People from Limerick recently graduated from Foróige’s Leadership for Life Programme which is accredited by the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG).

A total of 342 young people from across the island of Ireland were awarded with a Foundation Certificate in Youth Leadership and Community Action from NUIG having completed the Foróige Leadership for Life Programme.

Because of the pandemic, this year's event took place online and featured a number of inspirational speakers, including Minister Roderic O’Gorman and former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin.

Addressing the graduates, Barbara Daly, Chairperson of Foróige’s board stated: "As the programme title suggests, the skills and knowledge imparted during the programme are designed to be lifelong – today’s graduation is but a first step on the journey.”

Seán Campbell, CEO of Foróige added: "The Leadership for Life Programme is a once in a lifetime opportunity for young people. It helps them acquire accredited leadership skills that will guide them through life. They come away from the programme with skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, empathy, resilience, self-reflection and teamwork.