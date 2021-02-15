Discover our hidden potential through the awakening of consciousness

Why is the world constantly so full of problems? Why are our lives so complicated? Is there a way to bring

meaningful and lasting change?

Our modern society has only learned to deal superficially with life’s problems. Modern intellectualism has only led us

to deal with the symptoms of our misfortunes, conflicts and sufferings.

This school gives the methods and orientations to make it possible for people to discover the karmic causes of life’s problems. The teachings lead us to the comprehension that the cause of life’s events lies within our own psychology which empowers us to change our lives for the better.

This school orientates people in a practical psychological work in daily life freeing us from being victims of circumstances and in doing so liberating our consciousness. As we awaken our consciousness we realise our extraordinary hidden potential to discover the secrets of ourselves, life and the universe.

"Man know yourself and you will know the universe and it’s Gods” – Oracle of Delphi, Greece 1400BC

Join us for a FREE online Introductory Talk on Tuesday 23 rd February at 7.30pm where we will explain the

difference between Consciousness, the Personality and the Ego.

Further classes can then be offered covering topics such as:

Transforming Automatic Reactions

Astral Projection

Meditation

Inner States and External Events

Concentration

Self-Remembrance

The Level of Being

Register here for the FREE talk or email galway@htsk.ie

______________________

We are a registered charity named Hermes Trismegistus School of Self Knowledge or Hermes School of Self Knowledge for short.

The school is established to promote, advance, and teach the study of philosophical ideas and their practical application in daily life. The School teaches the ideas, concepts, principles and practices for each of us to work to develop our Consciousness in the field of daily life. As we practice, we begin to understand the significance and value of these teachings, fuelling the fire within us to learn and know more.

All of our classes are offered free of charge and without any commitment. Our only condition is that those attending

are 18 years of age or over. They take place online and in premises in Galway, Dublin, Sligo and Limerick.

All classes are given in a voluntary manner. Anyone wishing to donate may do so, but no donations are sought.

Contact Us

Email: galway@htsk.ie

Website: htsk.ie



Registered Charity Number 20204493