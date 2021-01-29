'Great news' as planning permission is granted for new Limerick school

PLANNING permission has been granted for a new 1,000-student school on the ourskirts of Limerick city.

The Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) had submitted an application for permission to build the state-of-the-art school on a 10-acre site at Dromdarrig in Mungret.

In addition to classrooms and laboratories, the three-storey facility will include a multi-purpose hall, special educational needs unit, six ballcourts, a playing field and new roads to service it.

It will serve Mungret Community College, which is currently using space in the former Mungret College building.

Last September the local authority requested further information about the proposed development but today it has indicated its intention to grant permission with 19 conditions.

Great Friday News Planning Permission granted today for our new School Building #communitylearningtogether pic.twitter.com/SBMZDBcAJx — Mungret CC (@mungretcc) January 29, 2021

"Delighted, I welcome this significant step forward for our school. A huge milestone and exciting time as we move forward," said Cllr Daniel Butler who is chairman of the Mungret Community College Board of Management.

The timeline for construction of the new school will become clearer once the current Level 5 restrictions are eased.