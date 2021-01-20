International students attending University of Limerick 'fully compliant' with Covid guidelines

THE University of Limerick says more than 100 international students who have arrived in Limerick in recent days ahead of the Spring semester are complying with all public health guidelines and regulations.

The PhD students, who travelled from Algeria on a specially chartered flight, quarantined for 14 days and tested negative for Covid-19 before their departure.

"They arrived on a direct flight from Algiers organised by the Algerian government to Shannon – so they have not travelled through any other airports or countries," said a spokesperson for UL.

The students were met and taken from the airport directly to their on-campus accommodation by Campus Life, who manage UL’s student residences. In line with Department of Foreign Affairs requirements, the students will be confined to their residences for a 14-day quarantine. Campus Life will be providing food and support to the students during this early stage of their time in Ireland," he added.

The students, who have been studying online since February of last year, travelled to Limerick this week as part of the blended learning delivery of the PhD programme. They have completed the first year remotely and will now be in Limerick for three years.

Given the current Level 5 restrictions, the students will not be engaging in face-to-face teaching in the short term. "It will be remote delivery in line with current government restrictions and they will be living in on-campus accommodation. While living on campus, they will have easier electronic access to the library, data bases, and other UL systems," said the spokesperson for the university.

The Algerian government is funding the PhD students to study at UL in a deal which is worth several million to the university.

"UL has an agreement in place to work with the Algerian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to support training of young academics in order to facilitate the transition from French to English as the medium of instruction for teaching and learning in third level," confirmed a spokesperson.

Limerick TD and Minister of State at the Department of Higher Education, Innovation and Science says he has no concerns about the arrival of the international students to Limerick.

"It is the case that across our third level institutions, the vast majority of teaching is remote and online but there is provision for on site, face-to-face and blended learning also so I suppose there is no real breach and there is no special arrangement here in relation to anybody. We all have to adhere to the guidelines and that's right across society," he told Live 95.