Lingotot West Limerick launches interactive online Spanish classes for children

Lingotot is proud to teach our multi award-winning language classes to thousands of children each and every week.

The Lingotot method makes use of active, communicative and interactive teaching methods which come naturally to young learners.

Learning is through the activities they love and come naturally to them- songs, stories, games, drama, play and crafts.

Lingotot West Limerick will be launching fun and interactive online Spanish classes for children up to age 12 years with our native and qualified teacher Paloma Castro Valencia on January 18.

Spaces in each class are limited and a colourful booklet to support your child at home is provided as well as follow up resources. We are offering 3 age groups - under 6s, 1st-3rd classes and 4th to 6th classes.

Why not offer your child a key life skill in a natural and positive environment as well as give them a head start for secondary school?

To book and more information visit our website.

For a free trial class and sibling discounts please email westlimerick@lingotot.com