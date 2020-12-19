Limerick people from all walks of life are Ambassadors for Learning

A series of videos featuring Learning Limerick Ambassadors has been launched to help spread the message that learning is not just confined to schoolchildren in the classroom.

The Ambassadors are Limerick people from all walks of life, united by a common interest in promoting, developing and celebrating learning in all its forms throughout Limerick city and county.

Learning Ambassadors have participated in a Story Exchange training project with Narrative 4, which developed their skills to ‘tell their story’.

Following this, they were interviewed on their stories and why they are passionate about being a Learning Ambassador. Their videos also show how learning is for people of all ages, from all areas and communities and with a wide variety of needs and interests.

The series includes a core five-minute video and six shorter one-minute versions featuring the individual ambassadors’ interviews.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the videos, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins, said: “It is wonderful that the Ambassadors are willing to share their experiences and are happy to help others find opportunities for both formal and informal learning. Their own participation in learning is actually inspiring and empowering others to take part in learning activities. They are also helping to educate organisations and institutions involved in formal and informal learning about the learning needs and interests at the grassroots.”

Some of the Ambassadors shared their reflections of the project with the group and their experience of lifelong learning.

As one of the Learning Ambassadors, Patricia Sheehan from Southill, says on the video: “I pass on things to show my kids and my grandkids what I do. I suppose I’ll be learning for the rest of my life.”

The ambassadors are welcoming, friendly and proud that Limerick is a Learning Region. They are helping to spread the word and promote the idea of lifelong learning and they are happy to help others find informal and formal opportunities for learning.

The member organisations of the Learning Limerick Ambassadors Sub-group - West Limerick Resources, the Limerick Integration Working Group, Limerick Mental Health Association and Southill Family Resource Centre - have all been involved in supporting the Ambassadors to participate in this latest video project.

The video series is now available to watch on the Learning Limerick website and also through the Learning Limerick YouTube channel.