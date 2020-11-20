Government funding secured for extension of Limerick school

The Department of Education has sanctioned funding for significant works at Salsesian Secondary School in Pallaskenry.

The school had sought funding under the Additional Accommodation Scheme to build a number of new rooms including two SEN classrooms, three science labs, two home economics rooms a construction studies room and preparation areas.

The purpose of the scheme is to ensure that essential classroom accommodation is available to cater for pupils where the need cannot be met by the school’s existing accommodation.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister-of-State Niall Collins said: "This is a very good news day for Salesian Secondary School. I welcome this and thank my colleague Minister Norma Foley for her assistance in delivering this project for the school. I know the entire school community in Salesians will be delighted with this news as it will greatly improve and help their learning and working environment,” he said.

Following confirmations that the application has been approved, it's hoped the project can be progressed in the coming weeks.