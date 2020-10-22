What is your potential? - Find out at a FREE introductory talk

What is your potential? Can you develop your consciousness? Find out at a FREE introductory talk organised by Hermes School of Self Knowledge.

Who am I? Why am I here? Why is my life like this? In these conflicted and uncertain times where can I look for the answers to these questions? Why can’t they be found within the mind? Why are there so many different opinions on these questions?

The answers are to be found, not by looking to the outside world, but within us in our own consciousness. By means of certain practical techniques practised in our daily lives we can develop our own Consciousness and discover a remarkable hidden potential within us.

As our knowledge, creativity and natural intelligence grows our lives take on greater meaning and wonder. We discover the true causes of life’s problems and how we can improve our situation.

As a consequence, our daily lives improve as our understanding grows. We discover our true purpose.

Join us for a FREE online introductory talk on Tuesday, October 27 at 7.30pm where we will explain what our consciousness is and describe the difference between consciousness, the personality and the ego.

We will outline some of the practical steps needed to begin to develop our consciousness.

Further classes can then be offered covering topics including

Transforming Automatic Reactions

Astral Projection

Meditation

Inner States and External Events

Concentration

Self Remembrance

The Level of Being



Register for the FREE talk online at: www.htsk.ie

Hermes School of Self Knowledge is a registered charity named Hermes Trismegistus School of Self Knowledge The school is established to promote, advance, and teach the study of philosophical ideas and their practical application in daily life.

The School teaches the ideas, concepts, principles and practices for each of us to work to develop our Consciousness in the field of daily life. As we practice, we begin to understand the significance and value of these teachings, fuelling the fire within us to learn and know more.



All classes are offered free of charge and without any commitment. Those attending must be 18 years of age or over and classed take place online and in premises in Galway, Dublin, Sligo and Limerick. All classes are given in a voluntary manner. Anyone wishing to donate may do so, but no donations are sought.

Contact details

Email: galway@htsk.ie

Website: www.htsk.ie

Registered Charity Number 20204493