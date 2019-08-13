Thousands of Limerick students collect Leaving Cert results today

THE TIME has come for more than 2,400 students across Limerick city and county to collect their Leaving Certificate results this Tuesday morning, after the exams were held in June.

According to the State Examinations Commission (SEC), 2,473 students in Limerick will see fruits of their hard work this Tuesday morning from 9am onwards at their schools, with many opting to view results online.

Additionally, 171 Leaving Certificate Applied (LCA) students in Limerick will collect their results also.

Students will be able to apply to view scripts online between Wednesday 9am and 5pm this Friday.

People will be able to view their scripts between August 20 and August 21, and can appeal results — subject to a fee — between 5pm on August 16 and 5pm on August 22.

Results of the appeals will be published on September 20.

Limerick Leader reporters will be speaking with a number of students across the city and county as results are revealed. Follow our Leaving Cert coverage throughout the day for reaction and pictures.

