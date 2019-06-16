University of Limerick among recipients of Google grants to support STEM subjects

UNIVERSITY of Limerick (UL) has been announced as one of six Irish recipients of a Google funding programme aimed at supporting STEM education.

UL is one of 24 other universities and non-profits across Europe and Africa to share in a €413,000 Educator Grant this year.



With this funding, these institutions will deliver computer science professional development programs to 22,000 primary and secondary school teachers, as well as undergraduate trainee teachers.

Claire Conneely, CS Education Programme Manager at Google, says: “The European Commission predicts that in the next 10 to 15 years, 90 percent of all jobs will require some level of digital skills. Therefore, it has become more important for teachers to incorporate coding and digital skills in the classroom.”

“I am thrilled to see these schools, nonprofits and third level institutions in Ireland receive grants to support their important work.”





