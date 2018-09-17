Parents fined over son’s absence from Limerick school

THE parents of a teenage boy who missed more than three quarters of all school days last year have each been fined €250, writes David Hurley.

The mother and father of the now 16-year-old were prosecuted following an investigation by Tusla – the Child and Family Agency.

The case related to the child’s high level of absenteeism at school which reached more than 90% during 2017.

At Limerick District Court, solicitor Kevin Sherry, representing Tulsa, said the teenager is no longer in school but is engaging with a number of State and voluntary agencies.

Solicitor Tom Kiely said his clients, who have a number of other children, have been doing their very best to ensure their son remains in education.

He said the boy suffers from “serious medical issues” and that he is “not good academically” which has made things more difficult for his parents.

“They appear to me to be engaging (with Tusla) in what are difficult circumstances, they are not burying their heads in the sand,” he said.

Noting the age of the young boy and having considered an up-to-date report Judge Marian O’Leary agreed to finalise the matter.

After formally convicting each of the parents under the Education and Welfare Act, she fined them €250.