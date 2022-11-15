Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, November 15

The death has occurred of Rita O'Sullivan (Margurite, née Connolly) of Croom, Limerick. Late of Turner's Cross, Cork.

Wife of the late Jack and dearly loved mum of Peter and Gillian. Adored granny to April, Isla and Luke; sister of Noreen and the late Eddie and Joe.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken son, daughter, grandchildren, sister, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Brendan, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Jerh. O'Connor Funeral Home, Wilton, Sarsfield Road, Cork this Wednesday (November 16) from 5pm to 6pm.

Cremation service will take place at 2pm on Thursday (November 17) in The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, County Cork - click here for live-stream.

Family flowers only, donation, if desired, to Cork University Hospital Charity.

-------------------

The death has occurred of JJ O'Sullivan of Church Road, Croom.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Mary; daughters Charlotte, Yvonne, Serena and Harriet; Harriet’s partner Kevin, grandson John; brothers Michael and Tony; sister Kay (Noone), nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing this Wednesday (November 16) in Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with evening prayer at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass at St Mary’s Church, Croom at 12 noon on Thursday with burial immediately afterwards in Relig Mhuire in Croom - click here for live-stream.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Marie Moran (née Benson) of Roxboro Road, Limerick city. Formerly of O'Malley Park, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her daughters Caroline, Patricia, Susan, Sharon and Sonya; son Noel, sister Patsy, brother Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (November 17) from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass at St. Saviour's Church, Glentworth Street, Limerick on Friday at 10.30am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of John Meany of Park Road, Corbally, Limerick.

Sadly missed by Maeve, Mary, Barbara and Clodagh; his sons-in-law, grandchildren; sisters Carmel, Eileen and Maeve; brother Tom, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (November 17) from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, Dublin Road, Limerick on Friday at 11am. Cremation service afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Heart Foundation.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) McInerney (née Kearney) of Timplemichael, Caherconlish, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her daughter Liz; sons Matthew and Anthony; grandchildren Amy, Michael, Adam, Sarah, Niall and Rachel, brother Brendan, sister Martina, sister-in-law Christine, son-in-law Derek, daughter-in-law Tricia, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing this Thursday (November 17) at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass at Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred (suddenly in Lanzarote) of Greg Mackey of Tonclose, Castleconnell.

Son of the late Mick and Kitty Mackey.

Deeply missed by his loving wife and best friend Bernie; brothers and sisters (Pat, Ruth, Audrey and Michael); children Karen, Anne, Michael, Tara and Eilise; sons-in-law Brendan, Sean, Paddy and Paul; daughter-in-law Aoife; adoring Grandchildren Dylan, Ele, Ciara, PJ, Tara, Darragh, Amy, Erin, Lily, Ben, Charlie, Hannah, Ollie, Jake, Adam and Alex; nieces, nephews, sisters in Law, brothers in law, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later - house private please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to children’s liver disease Ireland.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Adrian (Aba) Kearney of O’Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick. Late of Cabra, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late Daniel and Bridie. Predeceased by his brother Peter.

Sadly missed by his loving brother Robert and sister May; brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick this Wednesday (November 16) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral service will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Dooradoyle Road, Limerick on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Cahill of High Road, Mountcollins, Abbeyfeale, Limerick and Beechwood Avenue, Newcastle West. Formerly of Dairygold.

Remembered with love by his family, his sister Elizabeth (Stack), brothers Mikie, Ger and Pat, his sisters-in-law Ann, Lilian and Nora, his brother-in-law Michael, his nieces and nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday (November 17) from 6pm until 8pm.

John's funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins on Friday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.