Deaths in Limerick: Monday, November 14

The death has occurred of Brendan Braddish of St. Brendan's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick City, Limerick.

Brendan died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his sister Rita, niece Joan other nephews, nieces and their families, friends, neighbours and his carers in Carebright.

Predeceased by his brothers Sean, Patrick, Tommy and Leo sisters Philomena, Theresa, Bernadette, Stella and Mary.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (Nov. 16th) from 3pm to 4.30pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, arriving for 5pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (Nov. 17th) at 11am, followed by Service in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Brendan's Funeral Cortege will pass his residence en route to the Crematorium.

Brendan's Requiem Mass can be streamed live by clicking the link below.

--------------------------------

The death has occurred of Josephine COLLINS (née Meany) of Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon, Limerick.

Josephine died peacefully, in the kind and considerate care of the staff in the Stroke Ward, at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her husband Philip, daughter Geraldine, son-in-law Adrian, cherished granddaughters Clodagh & Áine, brothers Tommy & Eddie, sisters May, Katie, Helen & Olive, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ní imithe uainn ach imithe romhainn atá sí.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday, 15th November, from 5 to 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patrick’s Road, on Wednesday, 16th November, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Churchyard, Bruff.

Family flowers only please.

--------------------------------

The death has occurred of Maurice HENNESSY of Blanchardstown, Dublin / Anglesboro, Limerick.

Peacefully surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of the late Noreen, cherished father of David, Seán, Maurice, Kathleen, Elizabeth, Christine and Maura, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather of Allanna, Áine, Jack, Niamh, Darragh, Erin, Calum, Katie, Max, Christopher, Aimée, Rachel and Sarah, Kyde and Bonne and dear brother of Tom, Kitty and the late Chrissie, Davie and Nellie.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Angela and Siobhán, Maurice’s partner Trish, sons-in-law Jason and Marc, Maura’s partner Michael and his children Bryony and Clara, Allanna and Áine’s mother Sharon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown on Thursday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery. Maurice’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the link below on Thursday morning. (Live only). Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Blanchardstown Hospital Society.

--------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) O'Connell of Caragh House, Prosperous, Kildare / Limerick.

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his loving wife Charlotte (née von der Schulenburg).

Much loved by his sister Bríd and brother-in-law John, his partner Caroline, and his stepchildren Andy, Kim, Jenny and Adam. He will be missed by his daughters-in-law Linda, Hannah and Ciara, son-in-law Tim, eleven grandchildren, relatives, kind neighbours and close friends.

Funeral service on Thursday (November 17) at 1.30pm in St Michael and All Angels Church, Millicent, Clane, Co. Kildare followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 4pm. Thomas's funeral service can be viewed by clicking the link below. Thomas's cremation service will also be live-streamed by clicking the link below.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospice, Kildare

--------------------------------

The death has occurred of Audrey R. Williams of St. Mary's Park, Limerick City, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her husband Joe Williams, brother J, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard St., Limerick on Tuesday morning (Nov. 15th) at 11am followed by burial of ashes in the Ext. Mt. St. Lawrence at 12 noon.

Audrey's Requiem Mass will be streamed live by clicking the link below.

--------------------------------

May they all rest in peace.

