Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, November 13, 2022

The death has occurred of Noreen O'Dwyer (née O'Donnell), The Bungalow, Racebeg, Bearna, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick and late of Tipperary Town.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, after a short illness borne with dignity, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Denis and sister of the late Jimmy and Edmond O’Donnell.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Caroline and Orla, sisters Mary, Alice, Majella, Patricia and Anne, brothers Peter and Gerard, aunt Nonie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Pallasgreen, Tuesday evening from 5.30 pm with removal at 7.30 pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Nicker. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 am and burial afterwards in St. Columba’s Cemetery, Pallasgreen.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live at: https://churchcamlive.com/nicker-parish/

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family you may do so in the Condolence section below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eileen Moore (née McNamara), Nessan Court, Church Road, Raheen, Limerick.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Dooradoyle. Beloved wife of the late Sean. Dearly loved mother of Thomas, Sandra, Marguerite, Lesley, Noel, John, Tracy and Mel. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her cherished, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home (Eircode: V94 D7DH) on Tuesday evening (15th November) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving at Raheen Church on Wednesday (16th November) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Eileen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed here

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Meade, Galtee Close, Caherdavin, Limerick.

Peacefully, at Adare & District Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Geraldine, grandchildren Andrew and Amber, brother Paddy, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral will arrive at St. Munchin's Church, on Wednesday (Nov. 16th) for Requiem Mass at 11am, funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the Condolence section below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Emily MacGoey (née Reynolds), Clonmoney, Bunratty, Co. Clare, originally from Rooskey, Roscommon.

Emily died very peacefully, in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, children Brian, Helen, John, Robert & Patrick, her 12 grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister Eithne, brothers Seamus & Finian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Pre-deceased by her brother Andrew.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in The Jubilee Chapel, Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon on Monday 14th November from 5:30pm-7pm, followed by prayers in the main Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 15th November at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the Bunratty Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre. Click here to donate online.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Hennessy (née Quinn), Cappagh, Askeaton, Limerick.

Peacefully at her home. Wife of the late Moss. Survived by daughters Eleanor and Mary, brother Pat, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her home Tuesday evening from 5-7p.m. Funeral arriving at St. James' Church, Cappagh on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial, afterwards in Cappagh cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Dementia Ireland.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jeremiah Healy, Upper Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.

Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, November 11th 2022. Jeremiah, son of the late Jer and Noreen, brother of the late John, uncle of the latre Kathleen, deeply loved and missed by his brothers Tady, Liam and Mike, sisters Deb, Lill, Nono (his twin), Mary and Maggie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Jeremiah Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday, November 15th 2022 from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortege will depart Jeremiah’s home on Wednesday at 10.00 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa.

Please leave your message of condolence in the Condolences section at the end of this page.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Theresa Graham O’Loughlin, Carrig East, Clarina & formerly Crecora, Co. Limerick.

Theresa died peacefully, after an illness borne with great dignity & bravery, surrounded by her loving family, in Thorpe’s Nursing Home.

Beloved daughter of the late Margaret & Michael Graham.

Dearly missed by her loving siblings Mary, Michael, Rita, Peggy, Helen, Billy & Olive, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Following Theresa’s wishes a private Funeral will take place.

Family flowers only please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May they all rest in peace. To leave a note of condolence, please click here