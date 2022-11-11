Deaths in Limerick: Friday, November 11, 2022

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) O'Keeffe of Camas, Newcastle West, Limerick.



Jerry died peacefully on 9th November 2022 at UHL. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary Ann, brothers Con, Mike, Frank, Paddy and Martin, sisters-in-law Maureen, Margaret and Bridie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnieces, neighbours, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West, this Saturday, 12th November, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Monagea Church, on Sunday, 13th November, for 12-noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below.

The death has occurred of Kevin O'Brien of Chesterfield Downes, Castletroy View, Limerick City.

Late of Greenford, London.

Kevin died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving partner Majella, daughter Claire, son Connor, mother Breda, brother Seamus, sister Caroline, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday from 1pm to 1.30pm, with removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm, funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Kevin's Requiem Mass will be streamed live by clicking the link below

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Organ Donation Ireland.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the Condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Margaret BUCKLEY (née Flanagan) of Fitzgerald Place, Rosbrien, Limerick.



Margaret died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick, on 10th November 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick.

Sadly missed by her loving sons George, Colm, Philip, John, David & Greg, daughters Mamie, Liz & Jackie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, 13th November, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave, on Monday, 14th November, for Mass at 11.30am. Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed by clicking the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family Flowers Only.

House private, please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the RIP.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

