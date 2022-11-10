Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, November 10, 2022

The death has occurred of Michael McNamara

Of Killaheen, Reen's Pike, Ardagh

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved by his wife Josie and dearly loved father of Alison, Martina, Michael, Noel and Miriam. Sadly missed by his sisters Addie and Marie, cherished grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at the family home, Killaheen, Reen's Pike, Ardagh on Friday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale on Saturday for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Padraig O'Riordan

Of Drombanna and Raheny, Dublin

Ex Metropolitan Police service.

Padraig, died suddenly, at his residence, in London.

Very deeply mourned by and missed by his partner Kay, loving parents Billy and Maura, brothers Liam and Cathal, sister Róisin, brother-in-law Gary, nephews Adam and Max, aunt Catherine, uncle Mike, cousins, extended family, friends and his colleagues in the Metropolitan Police service.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety (V94-A7Y3) on Sunday, November 13 from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral will arrive on Monday, November 14 for requiem Mass at 11.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore (V94-V6T3), funeral afterwards to SS Peter and Paul's Churchyard, Crecora.

Padraig's requiem Mass will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/dkrparish

Donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

*******

The death has occurred of Gerard (Lossy) Rochford

Of Hilltop, St. Patrick's Road

Formerly of the Path Garryowen, and late of Geraldines A.F.C.

Gerard, died peacefully, at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Darragh and Ciaran, daughters Aoife and Nicola and their partners, sisters Mary, Ann, Geraldine, Kathleen, Fiona and Breda brothers Michael, Denis and Robert, grandchildren Connor and Abigail, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his parents Mary and Denis and his sister Sandra.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Friday, November 11 from 4.00pm to 5.30pm.

Funeral will arrive on Saturday, November 12 at St. John's Cathedral for requiem Mass at 11.00am, funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Gerard's requiem Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

*******

The death has occurred of Philomena McCafferty (née O'Brien)

Of Glenacurrane, Anglesboro

On October 21, 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all at Sunnybank Nursing Home, Philomena Johanna (née O'Brien), Cwmbran, Wales and formerly of Glencurrane, Anglesboro. Beloved wife of the late Tony and devoted mother of Karan and Liam. Sister of the late Mickey, Johnny, Dinny, Tony ,Tadie, Sr Michael and Nora. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Mary, Teresa and Sr Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass Thursday, November 17, 11.00am at St David's RC Church, Pontnewydd followed by the interment at Panteg Cemetery at 12.30pm. This service will be live streamed at https://www.ourladyoftheangels.org.uk/our-lady-live-stream/

A remembrance Mass will be held in Anglesboro Church at a later date.

*******

